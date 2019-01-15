Begin Your Weekend With A Performance By The Alchemystics

The Berkshire Theatre Group is proud to present The Alchemystics as they will perform at Pittsfield's Colonial Theatre lobby best known to all area residents as "The Garage" on Friday, January 18th. Tickets are $10 per person. The show starts at 8 pm.

Band members include Ilana Morris and Ian-I on lead vocals, Matthew King and Freddy McCondichie share percussion duties, bassist Chris Ball, John Korda on keyboard and lyricist Force is also included in the mix as well.

The group offers a variety of musical offerings during their live shows including reggae, hip-hop, rock and soul as the end result brings a powerful and unmistakable sound. Their resume is very impressive as they have shared the stage with an assortment of musical talent including Inner Circle, Stephen and Damien Marley, Michael Franti with Spearhead, Gil Scott-Heron, The Abyssinians, King Sunny Ade, Busta Rhymes, Sister Carol, Mighty Sparrow, The Coup, King Yellowman, Steel Pulse, Burning Spear, Midnite, Culture, Angelique Kidjo, The English Beat and Taj Mahal.

Tickets are available by logging on here or call (413) 997-4444. The box office is also open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm, Sundays from 10 am to 2 pm or on the day of the performance from 10 am until curtain time.

The Berkshire Theatre Group pledges to continue bringing top quality shows to the area as they truly represent a priceless cultural resource to the community. Each year, the venue hosts over 68 thousand attendees and 13 thousand students are also in the audience courtesy of the county's educational program.

