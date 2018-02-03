Yes. All five "Spices."

While reunion rumors are all over the place with *NSYNC , it looks like another legendary pop group is set to make a comeback. And it's actually getting somewhere.

According to a report from The Sun , Mel B , Emma Bunton , Mel C , Geri Horner and Victoria Beckham , best known as the Spice Girls , got together for a secret meeting on Thursday (February 1) after five years.

A close source to the band said all five members will receive £10 million each for their new projects.

However there is a catch for fans of the beloved Posh Spice (Victoria Beckham).

Simon Fuller, the rumored mastermind behind the reunion is "believed to have promised [a] reluctant Victoria [that] her vocals will not be needed." (In other words, expect Posh to be posh in real life and not sing during the duration of their reunion.)

“It’s very exciting because she has always been adamant she wouldn’t go back," the source close to the British girl group said to The Sun.

Among the projects laid out for the Spice Girls are a new television talent show, endorsement deals, some TV projects in China and an album compiling their greatest hits.

Unfortunately, for Horner and Beckham, a Spice Girls tour may be impossible to pull through as both members are committed to their respective families and businesses.

However, just like the close source to the Spice Girls said, "This is the pop reunion no one thought would ever happen again."