The tidal wave of sexual harassment and assault allegations that rocked Hollywood in recent months seemed to have taken a brief holiday vacation, but as evidenced by headlines (and the Golden Globes protest) over the past week, this long overdue reckoning will continue. Stan Lee , the former president of Marvel Comics and co-creator of many of the company’s iconic superheroes, is the latest name to become the subject of serious allegations, as employees of an unnamed nursing company have accused the 95-year-old legend of sexual harassment, groping and unwanted advances behind closed doors.

According to The Daily Mail , a nursing company previously employed by Lee has come forward with allegations of sexual harassment and other misconduct that is said to have taken place at the Marvel icon’s home last year. The company, which has not been named to protect the identity of its employees, claims that several nurses complained of being harassed and groped by Lee before finally parting ways with him last year.

Lee is accused of numerous acts of harassment and misconduct, including asking for oral sex and other sexual favors and walking around naked in front of the nurses. Although the company, which reportedly provides services to high-end celebrity clients, is said to be involved in a “legal dispute” with Lee, they have not filed a police report or a lawsuit.

In an official statement to The Daily Mail, Lee’s attorney Tom Lallas says his client “categorically denies these false and despicable allegations and he fully intends to fight to protect his stellar good name and impeccable character.”

“We are not aware of anyone filing a civil action, or reporting these issues to the police, which for any genuine claim would be the more appropriate way for it to be handled,” Lallas said. “Instead, Mr. Lee has received demands to pay money and threats that if he does not do so, the accuser will go to the media. Mr. Lee will not be extorted or blackmailed, and will pay no money to anyone because he has done absolutely nothing wrong.”

On December 20, Lallas sent a cease and desist letter to the nursing company, in which he accuses “one or more individuals” of making “defamatory” claims. Since then, Lee has enlisted another nursing company, Vitale Nursing Inc., to provide services. According to Julie Wozniak, a representative for Vitale, “It has been a privilege to work for” Lee, who has consistently been “polite, kind and respectful” to their employees.

We’ll have more on the story as it develops.