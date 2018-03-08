Star Wars Rebels may have come to an end, but that doesn’t mean the Ghost crew is retired. Monday’s finale very clearly suggested at least two characters would have ongoing adventures, and supervising producer Dave Filoni coyly confirms “the story continues.”

You’re warned of full spoilers for yesterday’s Star Wars Rebels closer from this point on ( more details on that here ), but the closing minutes of “Family Reunion – and Farewell” made abundantly clear that Sabine and Ahsoka had a world of work ahead to find their lost friend, Ezra. The character was last seen on a Star Destroyer with Grand Admiral Thrawn, as the mysterious space-faring “Purrgil” dragged them at lightspeed to destinations unknown. Ezra seemed to think he’d return one day, just as the epilogue suggested Sabine knew as much, and supervising producer Filoni agreed in a Rebels Recon segment :

I’ve thought a lot about that. It’s one of those things where you go ‘boy, I’d love to do an end credits scene,’ but – tempting as that is – I go ‘well if I ever cover that, then I want to do it right.’ And I don’t want to commit to things right now, because things might change. So… I have a lot of theories about it and what I think happens and where they are. I’ll say this much: they’re not dead. Both of them survive it – both Ezra and Thrawn I would say survive it.

Of course, the real question remains – will we see it? Filoni’s next Star Wars projects are unknown , but fans in attendance of a post-finale Q&A naturally pressed the showrunner for hints at the future. He wouldn’t confirm either way, but seemed overwhelmingly to hint the characters had more story to tell:

Obviously it’s intriguing. It would probably make a good story. There are too many stories to tell. I’ve been so busy finishing this story to think of another one while I’m doing that … I have this crazy thing: I have to know what the story is about before I tell it. […] I’ve always felt the best stories end and then other stories begin, and there’s no better way to take two of my favorite characters and have them ride off into the sunset, like I’ve seen so many cowboys over the years or ‘Indiana Jones.’ One thing ends and another begins, and the story continues. That’s a saga.

It might seem too easy to revisit Ezra, Thrawn, Sabine or Ahsoka with another animated series, so is a live-action appearance in the cards? Comics, perhaps? We’ll hear more of Star Wars ’ TV future in the coming months, so stay tuned.