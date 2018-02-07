No one knew when Disney might confirm details of its streaming service’s live-action Star Wars TV series , but word of Game of Thrones bosses heading to the movies raised questions. Now, Disney bosses profess “a few” Star Wars series may be in the works, along with their own imminent announcements.

It was back in November that Disney at long last confirmed a live-action Star Wars series in development for its individual streaming service, which itself is now set for a late 2019 launch. CEO Bob Iger also took a few questions on the matter in light of Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss signing on for their own Star Wars films; explaining in an investor earnings update (h/t Hollywood Reporter ) that:

We are developing not just one, but a few Star Wars series specifically for the Disney direct to consumer app. We’ve mentioned that and we are close to being able to reveal at least one of the interties [sic] that is developing that for us. Because the deal isn’t completely closed, we can’t be specific about that. I think you’ll find the level of talent … on the television front will be rather significant as well.

Hmm, Reed Morano perhaps ? Long-past reports of a live-action Star Wars TV series ( most commonly titled Star Wars: Underworld ) were seemingly set on Coruscant between trilogies, while another report suggested the project might have humanized Emperor Palpatine in some manner . ABC boss Channing Dungey previously suggested comments about an ABC Star Wars TV series were blown out of proportion , though Rogue One was at one point discussed for TV .

Iger also suggested that Benioff and Weiss had already carved out their own corner of Star Wars mythology, so what might we expect from a TV series, between Episode IX and Rian Johnson’s films ? Stay tuned.