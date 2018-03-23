Steven Tyler Announces 2018 Solo Tour

Steven Tyler has announced a mini world tour for the summer of 2018. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will be supporting his debut country project, 2016's We’re All Somebody From Somewhere .

The tour includes 15 dates and will have Tyler traveling through the U.S., Canada and Europe. Tyler will hit the road beginning June 12 in New York with Nashville's Loving Mary Band; making stops in Italy, Spain, and Switzerland before wrapping in the U.K. on Aug. 7. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Facebook .

Tyler announced his debut country release on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2016, revealing that he had been visiting Music City the year before writing with some of the genre's best songwriters.

“I headed down to Nashville last spring to start working on this project, wrote some kick ass songs with some of Music City’s finest songwriters and now we get to share them with the world,” Tyler told DeGeneres. “Country music is the new rock 'n' roll. It’s not just about porches, dogs and kicking your boots up. It's a whole lot more. It's about being real."

Steven Tyler 2018 Tour Dates:

June 12 - Lewiston, N.Y. @ Artpark Amphitheater

June 18 - New York, N.Y. @ SummerStage in Central Park

June 21 - Vienna, Va. @ Wolf Trap

June 24 - Bethlehem, Pa. @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center

June 27 - Detroit, Mich @ MotorCity Casino Hotel

June 30 - Northfield, Ohio @ Hard Rock Live

July 7 - Naperville, Ill. @ Exchange Club of Naperville’s Ribfest

July 11 - Calgary, Alberta @ Cowboys Stampede Tent

July 15 - Sion, Switzerland @ Sion Sous Les Etoiles Festival

July 18 - Trieste, Italy @ Trieste Piazza Unita D’Italia

July 24 - Barolo, Italy @ Collisioni Festival, Piazza Colbert

July 27 - Rome, Italy @ Rome Cavea

July 30 - Madrid, Spain @ Teatro Real

Aug. 2 - Marbella, Spain @ Starlite Festival

Aug. 7 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

