‘Stranger Things’ Star Finn Wolfhard Is Now a Charting Musician

Stranger Things fans know Finn Wolfhard as the loyal sweetheart, Mike Wheeler, but the 15-year-old actor is also a musician. And a pretty good one, at that.

The Canadian entertainer fronts an alternative rock band called Calpurnia, and the group's single, "City Boy," just landed at No. 23 on Billboard 's Alternative Digital Song Sales chart, having sold 2,000 downloads in a mere two days.

The song comes from Calpurnia's debut EP, which is expected to drop this spring on Royal Mountain records. Watch the "City Boy" lyric video below.

We'll be seeing a lot more of Wolfhard in 2019, when the third season of Stranger Things is set to air. While we don't know much about the new season, we did get some pretty interesting info earlier this month. Lucas' sassy little sister, Erica, will be playing a bigger role in the upcoming season, and a new "alternative girl" named Robin is slated to drop into Hawkins, Indiana and get wrapped up in the chaos that is the Upside Down.

The Duffer Brothers also recently talked about Season 3 involving another time gap. “It will have to be somewhat of a time gap , because the kids are, I mean, they already look so much older," said Ross to Huffington Post . Added Matt to Indie Wire : " We are leaning into [their age] . I love the fact that they’re going through adolescence.”