Students From Entry to Entrepreneurship To Present on April 11th

On April 11th you'll be able to hear students from the Entry to Entrepreneurship business planning program present their business plans to the public. The event will take place at Dewey Hall, 91 Main Street, Sheffield, MA from 5:30-7:30pm. Following the presentations, audience members will be invited to ask questions of the students and join a conversation about business opportunities in the Berkshires. This event is free to the public, though donations to support the program are appreciated. There will be refreshments from BerkShares businesses. To RSVP email info@berkshares.org.

This is the fourth consecutive year that BerkShares, Inc. has offered Entry to Entrepreneurship. Developed with the Massachusetts Small Business Development Center Network’s Berkshire Regional Office and hosted by Berkshire Community College’s South County Center, the 10-week program is taught by members of the local business community and others volunteer their time as mentors, advisors, and business plan reviewers. Students are introduced to multiple voices and perspectives from throughout the local economy while also learning the fundamentals of business. This year’s students range in age from 17 to 33.

Entry to Entrepreneurship is part of an initiative through BerkShares, Inc. called "Community Supported Industry," which builds on the community-supported agriculture (CSA) model to find ways that Berkshire citizens can identify local business opportunities and work together to turn them into enterprises that become part of the local economy.

