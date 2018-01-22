Taylor Swift Sends Fans Flowers on Their Wedding Day

Taylor Swift is known for her love songs and romantic lyrics but what she recently did for two of her fans is better than any song.

On Jan. 12, Swift surprised two of her biggest fans with flowers and a personalized note on their wedding day. "Lexi & Brittany, you have no idea how honored I am that 'Love Story' has been such a big part of your beautiful story," the " End Game " singer wrote in her note.

"I'm absolutely thrilled that Lexi said YES!" she continued. "Have the most magical wedding day and hopefully I can meet you both soon! Love, Taylor."

The newlyweds shared the note and picture of the flowers on Twitter, writing, "Still In freaking shock that @taylorswift13 sent me and my amazing Hubby flowers on our wedding day! #LoveStory #SincheHighSchool #WeddingOfTheYear."

According to the couple, they had been dating for nine years before tying the knot. Alexa Gonzalez says her partner Brittany Lewis used parts of "Love Story" for the proposal and the song has been a big part of their life.

“As she got down on one knee she said, ‘So I talked to your dad, now it’s time to pick out a white dress… will you marry me?’” she wrote . “Our song has always been ‘Love Story’ by Taylor Swift so if you know the song you can see how adorable her saying that was!”