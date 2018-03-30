We’ve been getting teases of Margot Robbie ’s new thriller Terminal for the past few days now, wondering what, exactly, this thing is. A demented Alice in Wonderland-esque thriller? A kooky, twisted hitman thriller? Perhaps a bit of both, by the looks of the first full trailer.

In the feature debut from Vaughn Stein, Robbie plays Annie, a mysterious woman who tries on a whole range of disguises, from a black wig and lace dress to a nurses outfit to a pinstriped waitress getup. And if you thought her Harley Quinn was nutty, here she takes deranged to a whole new level, straddling a tied-up man with a switchblade and creepily sharpening medical tools. The trailer, which is like a massive explosion of British accents and neon, also gives us our first look at Mike Myers and Simon Pegg’s characters, along with Dexter Fletcher and Max Irons’ assassins. Here’s the synopsis: