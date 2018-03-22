Here come the men (and women) in black. Okay, first things first: If Tessa Thompson doesn’t get to cover Will Smith’s OG Men in Black theme song for the end credits of this spinoff / reboot / whatever we’re calling it this time, I am going to be DISPLEASED. But in all honesty, turning this thing into a Thor: Ragnarok reunion just guaranteed a blockbuster hit — and we are, as the children say, here for it.

The most wonderful news of the day comes courtesy of THR , which reports that Thompson is reuniting with Ragnarok co-star Chris Hemsworth for Thor: Men in Black …or Men in Black: Ragnarok . We’re OK with either, really. Sony’s upcoming spinoff — which is no longer connected in any way to the Jump Street crossover they had planned — is being directed by Fate of the Furious ’ F. Gary Gray, from a screenplay by original Iron Man duo Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

Like the first film, this one is based on the comic book series of the same name and follows agents who work for a top-secret unofficial government agency that polices and regulates extraterrestrial immigrants on Earth. Unlike the Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones films, however, the new spinoff will focus on an ensemble rather than a duo. Steven Spielberg is returning to executive produce the spinoff, which will also expand the world established by the previous films.

The untitled Men in Black movie will hit theaters on June 14, 2019.