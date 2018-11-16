Thanks To All Who Entered The WSBS-Big Y Turkey Time Warp

This past week, we invited our listeners to enter "The Turkey TV Time Warp" as Jesse Stewart and Ron Carson tested their knowledge to identify the television show or movie that featured a memorable Thanksgiving scene and the winner picked up a Big Y pumpkin pie and instantly got in the drawing to win a complete Big Y turkey feast with all the trimmings.

Congratulations to our 2 grand prize winners....Brad Wilson from Housatonic and Elaine Campbell who checked in from Richmond as they can choose one of 4 holiday meals just in time for Thanksgiving including turkey, potatoes, carrots, corn, squash, stuffing, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce and a whole lot more. Certificates MUST be redeemed by no later than Wednesday, November 21st.

We also want to thank everyone who entered "The Turkey TV Time Warp" and correctly guessed their corresponding questions....No one walked away empty handed as they will receive a $10 certificate redeemable towards a Big Y pumpkin pie as we got them covered for one of the most coveted desserts during the holiday season....Here is the list of those winners as we congratulate each and every one who participated in our fantastic contest.

Cindy Arienti, Great Barrington

Marleen Pinot, Great Barrington

Mary Rivers, West Stockbridge

Dan Lemay, Housatonic

Doug Rysewyk, Stockbridge

Deb Lavalette, Great Barrington

Paul Lisi, Pittsfield

Kevin Clark, Housatonic

Keep listening for more opportunities to win as we ARE the station that LOVES to make you a winner....WSBS.