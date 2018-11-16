Thanks To All Who Entered The WSBS-Big Y Turkey Time Warp
This past week, we invited our listeners to enter "The Turkey TV Time Warp" as Jesse Stewart and Ron Carson tested their knowledge to identify the television show or movie that featured a memorable Thanksgiving scene and the winner picked up a Big Y pumpkin pie and instantly got in the drawing to win a complete Big Y turkey feast with all the trimmings.
Congratulations to our 2 grand prize winners....Brad Wilson from Housatonic and Elaine Campbell who checked in from Richmond as they can choose one of 4 holiday meals just in time for Thanksgiving including turkey, potatoes, carrots, corn, squash, stuffing, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce and a whole lot more. Certificates MUST be redeemed by no later than Wednesday, November 21st.
We also want to thank everyone who entered "The Turkey TV Time Warp" and correctly guessed their corresponding questions....No one walked away empty handed as they will receive a $10 certificate redeemable towards a Big Y pumpkin pie as we got them covered for one of the most coveted desserts during the holiday season....Here is the list of those winners as we congratulate each and every one who participated in our fantastic contest.
Cindy Arienti, Great Barrington
Marleen Pinot, Great Barrington
Mary Rivers, West Stockbridge
Dan Lemay, Housatonic
Doug Rysewyk, Stockbridge
Deb Lavalette, Great Barrington
Paul Lisi, Pittsfield
Kevin Clark, Housatonic
