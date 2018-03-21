‘The Crown’ Producers Apologize After Wage Gap Controversy

The Crown producers apologized Tuesday following controversy about a wage gap between its stars.

Left Bank Pictures responded to reports Claire Foy, who plays Queen Elizabeth II on the Netflix series, was paid less than her co-star Matt Smith, who portrays Prince Philip.

"We want to apologize to both Claire Foy and to Matt Smith, brilliant actors and friends, who have found themselves at the center of a media storm this week through no fault of their own," Left Bank Pictures said, according to E! News .

"As the producers of The Crown , we at Left Bank Pictures are responsible for budgets and salaries; the actors are not aware of who gets what, and cannot be held personally responsible for the pay of their colleagues," the company added.

Left Bank Pictures said it is "absolutely united with the fight for fair pay, free of gender bias, and for a rebalancing of the industry's treatment of women."

"We have a responsibility to do what we can to ensure that these issues are tackled, and as a leading production company we want to make our contribution to the debate," the company said.

"As company policy we are engaged in conversations with ERA 50:50 and going forward we are keen to talk to Times Up UK; organizations which are working to ensure all women have a voice," the statement concluded.

Producers had said at the INTV Conference last week that Foy was paid less than Smith, who was known for Doctor Who prior to the show.

"Going forward, no one gets paid more than the Queen," executive producer Suzanne Mackie vowed at the conference.

Foy played Queen Elizabeth in The Crown 's first two seasons, and will be replaced by Olivia Coleman in Season 3 as the show's timeline progresses.

By Annie Martin, UPI.com

Copyright © 2018 United Press International, Inc. All Rights Reserved