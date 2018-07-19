‘The Dark Knight’ Is Returning to IMAX Theaters For Its 10th Anniversary
We are celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Dark Knight in a big way today here at ScreenCrush. That’s because July 18 is the day The Dark Knight came out ten years ago. Warner Bros., on the other hand, is going to celebrate it a bit late. According to Variety, on Friday August 24, The Dark Knight will return to select IMAX theaters for a special anniversary one-week re-release.
The Dark Knight was one of the first major Hollywood movies that was partly shot in IMAX. And those giant full-frame visuals were a huge selling point, one that many other filmmakers would try to replicate (including Christopher Nolan himself). Shooting blockbusters in IMAX is probably one of The Dark Knight’s most positive influences on the film industry, as movies like the Mission: Impossible franchise have carried that notion on and produced some truly incredible images.
Here are the four theaters where you can see The Dark Knight in IMAX:
- AMC Universal Citywalk IMAX, Universal City
- AMC Lincoln Square IMAX, New York
- AMC Metreon IMAX, San Francisco
- Ontario Place Cinesphere IMAX, Toronto
In my piece on the 10th anniversary of The Dark Knight I mentioned the reaction the film got in IMAX when I saw it a decade ago. Basically, they lost their minds. Ten years later, the sound of the collective gasp at the first one is one of my strongest movie theater memories ever. So the chance to see The Dark Knight in IMAX again sounds very tempting. If you missed it that way the first time, it’s worth doing it at least once. Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 20.