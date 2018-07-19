We are celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Dark Knight in a big way today here at ScreenCrush. That’s because July 18 is the day The Dark Knight came out ten years ago. Warner Bros., on the other hand, is going to celebrate it a bit late. According to Variety, on Friday August 24, The Dark Knight will return to select IMAX theaters for a special anniversary one-week re-release.

The Dark Knight was one of the first major Hollywood movies that was partly shot in IMAX. And those giant full-frame visuals were a huge selling point, one that many other filmmakers would try to replicate (including Christopher Nolan himself). Shooting blockbusters in IMAX is probably one of The Dark Knight’s most positive influences on the film industry, as movies like the Mission: Impossible franchise have carried that notion on and produced some truly incredible images.

Here are the four theaters where you can see The Dark Knight in IMAX:

AMC Universal Citywalk IMAX, Universal City

AMC Lincoln Square IMAX, New York

AMC Metreon IMAX, San Francisco

Ontario Place Cinesphere IMAX, Toronto