The Great American Smokeout is coming up this Thursday, Nov. 15. The Great American Smokeout is an event where thousands of people across the country quit smoking for 24 hours to get a feel of what it would be like to no longer smoke.

According to the American Cancer Society , nearly 38 million Americans still smoke cigarettes, and smoking remains the single largest preventable cause of death and illness in the world. Smoking causes more than 480,000 deaths every year, or about 1 in 5 deaths. And more than 16 million Americans live with a smoking-related disease. In addition, we recently spoke with Jim Rintoul, Respiratory Therapist at Fariview Hospital and he said if an individual smokes a pack a day, that would cost that person roughly $4,000 per year.

When participating in the Great American Smokeout if you find that quitting smoking permanently is something you would like to attempt, you can join Fairview Hospital's Smoking Cessation Program which is designed to provide a personal approach to kicking the habit. You can get more information on Fairview's Smoking Cessation program by going here

In addition, on Nov. 15, Fairview Hospital invites you to their Main Hallway on Lewis Avenue in Great Barrington from 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM as they will have information and advice on kicking the habit. You'll also be able to get enrolled into a free raffle that Fairview is offering. You can also call Fairview at (413) 854-9737 for information and advice. They can help you to quit smoking.