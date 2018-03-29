June can’t come soon enough. In just over two months, summer will be here, and that means a few things: t-shirt weather, beach trips, ample opportunities for sun-tanning, and The Incredibles sequel.

The new poster for The Incredibles 2 finds the Parr family hanging out on summer vacation. While the first teasers and trailer have been all about how tough it is to be a parent – in the Brad Bird sequel, Bob is now a stay-at-home dad while Helen is out fighting the baddies – the latest poster is all about the importance of leisure time. Every time you grumble that you’re too overworked and don’t have time for a vacation, think of the Parr family. If they can squeeze in a summer vacay, so can you.