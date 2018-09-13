The Japanese Tea Garden Design & Traditions

The aesthetics and elements of the Japanese Tea Garden will be the subject of a lecture, accompanied by slides, at the Berkshire Botanical Garden in Stockbridge on Sunday, September 16 at 2:00 P.M. Bettina Mueller, the presenter, is a longtime student of the Japanese tea tradition and has authored an award-winning book about the essentials of the tea garden. Her presentation will include Chabana "in one breath" demonstration of a tea house flower arrangement. Questions from the audience will be welcomed at the end of her talk. Refreshments and book signing to follow.

The Egremont Garden Club is hosting the event as their annual fundraiser for a college scholarship that is given to a local high school student who is going to major in agriculture, horticulture or culinary arts. Tickets are $25 and include admission to the Berkshire Botanical garden, which is currently featuring plant lithographs by Ellsworth Kelly in the new art gallery and contemporary sculptures on the grounds.

Tickets can be purchased at Kenver, Berkshire Botanical Garden and at the door, subject to availability.

