NBC is rarely one to learn the right lessons from success, so how best to follow a thriving Will & Grace revival? Why, undoing any goodwill from The Office series finale, of course, and plotting an official revival for the 2018-19 season!

Even as NBC brass have previously spoken to the possibility of Office and 30 Rock revivals , TVLine confirms that the network has quietly begun development of a revival Office season to premiere sometime in 2018 or 2019. The revival would return to the Scranton branch of Dunder-Mifflin, but “feature a mix of new and old cast members.” As you might imagine, Steve Carell will not be back as Michael Scott (full-time, anyway), and we’d doubt if John Krasinski doubled back from movie stardom or Amazon’s Jack Ryan to play any significant role.

Also unclear is if series creator Greg Daniels will return for the effort, though NBC’s previous comments suggested any Office revival would be up to him. The original Office ran from 2005-2013, and was of course based on the original U.K. version with Ricky Gervais. The Americanized version also featured Rainn Wilson , Jenna Fischer, B.J. Novak, Ed Helms, Angela Kinsey, Mindy Kaling , Craig Robinson, Ellie Kemper , Zach Woods and more, while the revival is said to be casting its new boss.

NBC declined any comment on its plans, but should The Office remain closed?