Stephen King’s ‘The Stand’ Is Becoming a Series at CBS All Access
Still looking for a breakout hit, CBS All Access will turn to the end of the world.
Entertainment Weekly reports that the streaming service — already the exclusive home to Star Trek: Discovery and The Good Fight — is producing a “10-episode event series” based on Stephen King’s classic novel of apocalyptic horror, The Stand. The gigantic novel (a cool 823 pages long, according to the never-wrong Wikipedia) previously served as the basis for a 1994 four-part miniseries on ABC that became a huge pop-culture event. A big-screen version had been rumored and developed for years, but it never came together — until now. As it turns out, this project evolved out of the unproduced theatrical feature. Its planned director, Josh Boone, will now direct this series.
Here was King’s statement about the news:
I’m excited and so very pleased that The Stand is going to have a new life on this exciting new platform. The people involved are men and women who know exactly what they’re doing; the scripts are dynamite. The result bids to be something memorable and thrilling. I believe it will take viewers away to a world they hope will never happen.
The new version of The Stand is expected in 2020. In the meantime, big-screen versions of King’s Pet Sematary and IT are both on the way later this year.
