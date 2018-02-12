‘The Voice’ Reveals Game-Changing New Features for 2018 Season

The Voice is coming back for a new season soon, and some newly announced changes promise to make it the most competitive season yet.

In a new video released online, host Carson Daly unveils new judges' chairs that have been completely re-tooled for the upcoming Season 14 of the iconic reality singing competition. The new chairs feature aluminum shells, metallic finishes done in automobile finishes, 1,400 individual LED modules with 16 million color options and even chrome cup holders, which Daly jokes were added “per Blake’s specifications," as coach Blake Shelton likes to joke about how much he drinks.

The new chairs also feature three new buttons in addition to the traditional red button each coach presses to turn their chair around and fight for any given contestant when their blind audition convinces that coach to try to work with them. For the new season of The Voice , each coach will also have buttons with the other coaches' names on them, which they can use to block another coach from getting a contestant they want. "Each coach has only one block, and only one block is allowed per audition," Daly explains.

The Voice Moments We'll Never Forget

The Voice also has a completely new set in 2018, and former American Idol champion Kelly Clarkson joins the coaches panel for the first time alongside returning coaches Shelton, Alicia Keys and Adam Levine .

Clarkson tells US Weekly that the blind auditions are the secret to the show's appeal.

“That literally is the thing that separates The Voice for me . . . It’s a rare opportunity that this show represents that people might not get through on other shows," she states. “That’s my favorite part of the show. It is interesting to make it about talent first. That’s why I love this show.”

Season 14 of The Voice is set to premiere Feb. 26 on NBC.