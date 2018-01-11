The WSBS ‘Trading Post’ Has Expanded for the Winter

With Greg Ward and 'Growing Your Garden' on winter break, the 'Trading Post' will be there for the Saturday morning late risers for the next couple of months. The program originally airing after the 8 am news through 9 am will now last until 9:30 each Saturday morning.

Ron Carson is your host for the 'Expanded Trading Post' taking your calls at 413-528-0860 or toll free at 1-888-274-1985. Remember you can buy, sell, trade and/or giveaway up to four items. The only areas/items that are off limits are mattresses, fire arms and tag sales. Also, no phone calls from businesses please.

Beginning very soon, Ron will be posting every Saturday morning's 'Trading Post' items on our website ( wsbs.com ) which will also be linked to our Facebook page. If you miss an item or phone number, no worries, you'll be able to view the item(s) on our site.

So don't forget to tune in this Saturday morning for the winter 'Expanded Trading Post' from 8-9:30 am on your hometown station in the Berkshires, 860 AM, 94.1 FM, WSBS, on the brand new, free WSBS app and right here online at wsbs.com