ThinkFOOD Conference is Coming Up

The Center for Food Studies at Bard College at Simon's Rock in Great Barrington will hold its 5th annual ThinkFOOD Conference on Saturday April 7. It will run from 10 AM to 5 PM in the Kellogg Music Center. This year's theme is "The Future of Farming: Democratizing the Food System."

The morning panel will feature speakers from Soul Fire Farm of Petersburg, NY, Gardening the Community from Springfield Mass and the National Young Farmers Coalition of Hudson, NY.

Following a lunch featuring local foods, the afternoon session will feature roundtable discussions with moderators from different facets of the food system, including Will Conklin, Executive Director of Greenagers, and Amanda Brown, director of the UMass Student Farm in Amherst. They'll look at ways that concerned citizens can get involved with agriculture in their communities.

The conference will wind down with a campus tree walk led by Donald McClelland, of Simon's Rock's faculty in Environmental Science.

Admission for the day is $25 (free for students). Lunch is an additional $10. Seating is limited and registration for the ThinkFOOD Conference is required.