Tiffany Haddish Signs on to Star in Dramatic Crime Thriller

Tiffany Haddish is making major moves in Hollywood. Although she’s known for her comedic chops, her latest gig will test her dramatic skills with her acting.

According to Deadline , Haddish has signed on to star in New Line Cinema and DC Entertainment film The Kitchen . The project, which is currently is pre-production, also stars fellow comedian Melissa McCarthy.

The flick is based on the 2014 comic book series by Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle for DC’s Vertigo. The premise the movie centers Irish mobsters in 1970’s Hell’s Kitchen who get sent to prison. Since their husbands are incarcerated, the wives decided to take over the organized crime operation and become more violent and heartless than their gangster husbands.

The crime thriller is being written and directed by Straight Outta Compton screenwriter Andrea Berloff who will make her directorial debut.

Haddish is currently on a roll. You can catch the actress starring in Tracy Morgan new comedy series The Last O.G. for TBS. The show features Morgan as an ex-con who gets released from prison after serving a 15-year sentence for selling crack. Haddish plays Morgan's ex-girlfriend named Shay who is now married to a white guy and raising teenage twins whom Morgan realizes he's the father.

The Last O.G. , which is executive produced by Morgan and Jordan Peele (Get Out), premieres April 3 at 10:30PM on TBS. Check out the trailer below.

Meanwhile, Tiffany Haddish has joined the list of presenters for the upcoming 2018 Academy Awards on March 4 .

