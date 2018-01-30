This is such emotional news that it can only be delivered in fragments: Tom Hanks — you know Tom Hanks, right? Okay good. Tom Hanks is going to play Fred Rogers, aka TV’s Mr. Rogers, aka your childhood best friend, in a movie. By now, you are probably feeling a teensy twinge in your tear ducts. But wait, there’s more. The biopic is called You Are My Friend . And while you reach for some tissues because something is clearly in your eye at this point, I can tell you the last part:

According to Variety , Marielle Heller will direct the biopic / heartwarming sob-fest starring Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers. Heller, for those unfamiliar, previously directed the exquisitely poignant and heartbreaking coming-of-age film The Diary of a Teenage Girl — a movie that, as the kids say, gave us all the feels. (I don’t think they still say that.)

TriStar has acquired the worldwide distribution rights to You Are My Friend , which centers on the real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod — yes, Mr. Rogers had other friends besides you. When Junod begrudgingly accepted an assignment to profile the iconic children’s television host, his cynical, grinch-y heart grew three sizes (basically), as Mr. Rogers proved that his compassionate way of living wasn’t just for kiddos.

Production has yet to begin on You Are My Friend , which probably won’t hit theaters until late next year (awards season, of course) and gives us all plenty of time to stockpile boxes of Kleenex. It’s like emotional doomsday prepping.