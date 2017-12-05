Here are the Top 3 local news stories for today, Tuesday, December 5, 2017:

In the wake of James Levine's suspension by the Metropolitan Opera amid a sexual-misconduct scandal, the Berkshire Eagle reports that Boston Symphony Orchestra management has emphasized it knew of no such behavior while Levine was at the helm of the BSO. The 74 year old Levine served as music director from 2004 to 2011, and was a major presence at Tanglewood for portions of five summers. The Metropolitan Opera in New York on Sunday said it was suspending its relationship with Levine pending an investigation into multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him. He is accused by three men of having molested them decades ago, starting back when they were teenagers. Levine worked closely with Tanglewood Music Center students at the BSO's summer home in Stockbridge and Lenox. The Lenox police and Stockbridge police departments say they have not received any complaints.

BERKSHIRE MUSEUM SEEKING SWIFT LEGAL ACTION



The Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, which was blocked from selling 40 works of art, including two by Norman Rockwell, is urging an appeals court to let the case quickly proceed to trial. The museum told the Massachusetts Appeals Court yesterday that it is struggling financially and needs the fight over the art sale to be resolved as quickly as possible, and is asking the court to undo a hold on the proceedings in the trial court. The museum was set to begin auctioning off the artwork last month, but an appeals court judge granted Attorney General Maura Healey's request to halt the scheduled sale. Rockwell's three sons are among those fighting the sale.

ADAMS-CHESHIRE REGIONAL SCHOOL DISTRICT MAY UNDERGO NAME CHANGE

An advisory committee is recommending a new name for the Adams-Cheshire Regional school district. The new name would be ‘Hoosac Valley Regional’. IBerkshires.com reports that the suggestion was made at the second meeting of the Regional Agreement Amendment Committee, which is reviewing the documents regulating the school district. The amendment committee, facilitated by Massachusetts Association of Regional Schools Assistant Director Stephen Hemman, agreed to change the name as part of the amendment process before delving into the first three sections of the agreement on Monday. The School Committee showed interest in making the change last year but agreed to only change the name of C.T. Plunkett School at the time to Hoosac Valley Elementary.