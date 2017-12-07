The owner of the Berkshire Mall in Lanesborough has still not paid a quarter-million-dollar Superior Court judgment to Petricca Industries, and now the company wants to collect what it is owed from the rent that the mall’s tenant stores pay. IBerkshires.com reports that Petricca has filed for a trustee process, which seeks to recover the approximately $250,000 owed, from those rents. The move would garnish the mall's income to pay the judgment. The money would go from the stores directly to Petricca instead of Berkshire Mall Realty Holdings. Trustee summonses were issued to 19 stores at the mall. Four have responded to the summons, with two saying they would withhold rent until the court makes a judgment.

4,275 COUNTY SIGNATURES AMONG 100,000 DELIVERED TO BOSTON

A Berkshire Medical Center nurse helped deliver signatures on Wednesday to the Secretary of State’s Office in Boston, joining members of health, education and labor groups that are seeking a law they say will improve the safety of patients at BMC and other hospitals around the state. The Berkshire Eagle reports that of the more than 100,000 signatures dropped off at the Secretary of State’s Office were 4,275 gathered in Berkshire County over the past couple of months. As contract negotiations continue between registered nurses and Berkshire Medical Center, one of the main disputes from those talks is now another step closer to being decided by voters when they again go to the polls next November.

CRANE CO. OFFICIAL SAYS CURRENCY OPERATIONS TO STAY IN DALTON

Crane Currency is indeed being sold to a Connecticut company, but according to a company official, the transaction would not affect the company’s presence in Berkshire County, which dates to the firm’s founding in 1801. The Berkshire Eagle reports that the new ownership group, Crane Co. of Connecticut, intends to keep the currency manufacturing operations in Pittsfield and Dalton, while also investing in the cutting-edge technology that has recently made Crane a pioneer in micro-optic security technology and also a fully integrated supplier of secure, highly engineered bank notes for central banks the world over.