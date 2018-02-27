Town Hall Restoration Happening Once Warmer Weather Takes Effect

The West Stockbridge Historical Society is waiting for some warmer weather before getting rolling on its Town Hall restoration.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that over the last 10 years, the society has worked diligently to revitalize the old town hall holding concerts and events at the space and taking on major fundraising campaigns that raise more than $475,000 through donations as well as state and private grants to substantially renovate the building.

Now construction is set to begin on phase five of the restoration project, the largest and most critical step of the rebirth, Historical Society Chairman Robert Salerno said: putting an addition on the back of the Town Hall to make the building accessible to people with disabilities.

Officials say before it gets started though, the construction crew needs a few days in a row of 40-degree temperatures to break ground.

The scope of the project is to build an extension onto the historic building that will contain an elevator and two new bathrooms. It will provide ground-level access to the second floor from the upper parking lot and will include upgrades to some of the building's old plumbing and electrical infrastructure.