Town Manager Search Committee Seeks Volunteer Members

From the Town of Great Barrington

The Great Barrington Selectboard invites interested residents to apply to serve on the Great Barrington Town Manager Screening Committee.

“We look forward to having residents participate in the process of selecting Great Barrington’s next Town Manager,” said Stephen Bannon, Selectboard chair. “It is important to us that residents are involved throughout the screening process.”

The duties of the seven-member Town Manager Screening Committee include reviewing résumés of applicants, selecting approximately six to nine semi-finalist candidates, interviewing those candidates, and selecting a total of three to five finalists to forward to the Selectboard for interviews.

Committee members will need to attend a maximum of four meetings to fulfill their obligations in accordance with the Town’s Charter. Once finalists’ names are presented to the Selectboard, the Town Manager Screening Committee will have completed its mission.

“Town Manager Screening Committee members will have a critical role in determining finalists for this important position,” said Ed Abrahams, vice-chair of the Selectboard. “We are pleased to be able to call upon residents’ experience, knowledge, and insight.”

Great Barrington has hired the consulting firm Community Paradigm Associates to assist in the search process. The consultant will guide and assist Town Manager Screening Committee members in their efforts.

To submit an application to serve on the Town Manager Screening Committee, please send your letter of interest and/or résumé via email to Helen Kuziemko, hkuziemko@townofgb.org. Letters/resumes may also be delivered to Helen Kuziemko, Selectboard Office, Town Hall, 334 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230.

The deadline for receipt of applications Dec. 31, 2018 at 12:00 p.m.

For more information, please contact the Great Barrington Selectboard office at 413-528-1619 ext. 2.