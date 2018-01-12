Trading Post Items for 01-06-18

Here are this week's items from the January 6th, 2018.

(1) Washer and dryer for sale - $150 -- Call Bill: 413-344-9300

(2) Wood furnace for sale - $1,250 or best offer Call John 413-446-3262....He is also looking for used lap tops

(3) 2003 Ford Expedition --$8,500 or best offer--call ken 413-528-2389

(4) Warren 5,000 16 foot electrical winch - $145, Agco SH17 back hoe attachment $2,800 or best offer, cab for John Deere lawn tractor $150, 2003 GMC Yukon 4 door, 4 by 4 with automatic transmission $3,800....For more information on these items, call Tom 413-528-0076

(5) A pair of brand new women's New balance sneakers, size 10B white with blue trim $35, HP Desk Jet F 4200 printer and scanner $15, dumb bell weights 2 for $10 and scrap booking supplies best offer -- Call Nancy 413-854-1286

(6) A collection of books on submarines, A German edition of "Uncle Tom's Cabin" and a copy of "Pre-Trail History of The US Capitol" signed by Silvio O. Conti....All items ranging from $20 to $30....Call Charlie 413-329-6353

(7) Pressure washer for $250....Call Louie 413-329-4965

Listen Saturdays to the Expanded WSBS Trading Post from 8-9:30 throughout the winter. Calls begin at approximately 8:10 in the morning.