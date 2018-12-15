Trading Post Items For December 15

1) Prue has an assortment of tires available, free of charge including four 205-75-R15's, one Michelin 225-57-17, one 225-57-17 truck tire and a electric clothes dryer, also free of charge. To scheduled a pick up from Mill River, call (413) 229-8407.

2) John checked in from Amsterdam, New York as he also has various items for sale including a head well pump available for the firm price of $200, a pulley from a Ford tractor for $75 and a collection of 78 RPM records, only $150. To inquire, phone 1-518-843-6117.

3) Nick has a dozen fishing top-ups for just $30. Call him at (413) 528-5611.

4) If you are in need of a Craftsman snow blower for $300 or bets offer, call Vinnie today at (413) 329-4438.

5) Frank has a complete doll house available just in time for Christmas. He will take $150 or best offer. For more information, phone (413) 528-1832.

6) Kathy checked in from New Marlborough as she has a Bow Flex TC-20 tread climber for just $1,000 or will take best offer and a back window protector for a pick-up truck priced at $80, firm. Give her a call at (413) 229-3057.

7) Florence STILL has an assortment of artificial Christmas trees at $20 a piece, Christmas village pieces for best offer, a collection of photo albums, $3 and up and a jewelry armoire, only $35 or she will take best offer. Call (413) 528-4887.

8) Louie has a treadmill available for best offer. Call him at (413) 329-9465 or (413) 528-0257.

9) Charlie has an assortment of items up for grabs at his Great Barrington bargain store including a 14 piece combo wrench set, a nut and bolt remover and fire extinguisher all priced at $10 a piece (or all 3 for $30). Plus, he has reduced the price of a vintage early 1900's Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey circus poster, available for $45. To inquire, phone him today at (413) 329-6353.

10) Joey is looking for a free futon and he still has an electric wood stove with a built-in log for the firm price of $50. He is waiting to hear from you at (413) 645-3108.

11) Grace STILL has a pair of size 5 boys hockey skates and a pair of size 5 boys roller blades for $50 a piece or she'll take best offer plus an assortment of camera lenses also for best offer and free cement blocks are available in Sheffield. To arrange for a pick-up, phone (413) 229-2682.