Trading Post Items For December 29

1) Joey STILL has an electric wood stove with a built-in log available for $50. Give him a call at (413) 645-3108.

2) John checked in from Austerlitz, New York as he is looking to sell a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck with snow plow. The vehicle needs to be re-registered and must have some brake work done. He will take $2,000 or best offer. If you are interested, call 1-518-929-6381.

3) Austin in Lee is looking for a reasonably priced electric dryer. If you can help him out, call 413-629-8517.

4) Annie has an assortment of items across the border in Canaan, New York including a country flame wood stove for $600, various fish tanks ranging from 2 to 75 gallons and a stone bird bath, 33 inches round and 6 inches thick for the incredible price of $100. She will also take best offer for any or all of these items. For more information, call 1-518-781-4869.

5) Vinnie once again called from Sheffield and he STILL has a Craftsman 10 horse power snow blower with an electric starter and a Alvarez string acoustic guitar, both priced at $200 a piece or he'll take best offer. Call him today at (413) 329-4438.

6) Linda is looking to adopt a female goat and add some hens at her Otis farm. if you can assist her in this quest, call (413) 269-7116.

7) Pierre checked in from "beautiful" Becket as he has a 2010 Toyota all-wheel drive Highlander with automatic transmission. the vehicle has over 180 thousand dollars and runs well. To inquire further, call (413) 441-2239.

8) Norm STILL has a chest freezer for sale. He will take $75 or best offer. Call (413) 854-4478.

9) Jill has a Hoover wind tunnel upright vacuum cleaner and a Bissell quick scheme power burst carpet cleaner. Take both for only $175. If interested, call her at (413) 528-6240.

10) Tom checked in from South Egremont with a variety of items including a Kawasaki 750 barter free V twin 4 by 4 with a winch and sampler for $2,800, a John Deere 770 diesel 4 by 4 tractor with loader priced at $6,800 and a Polaris Ranger 400 U T V 4 by 4 with a roof, windshield and a dump body, all for $5,800. He will also take best offer for any or all these items. For more information, call (413) 528-0076.

11) Robert was our final caller for 2018 and he is selling a Kirby upright vacuum cleaner complete with parts and accessories for $300 or best offer. call him today at (413) 427-7351.

We are looking forward to hearing from you in 2019 on the WSBS Trading Post which airs every Saturday morning after the 9 am news , exclusively on your Home Town Station in the Berkshires and all across the tri-state region.