Trading Post Items For January 12

1) Nate checked in from Savoy with a pair of items including a 1980 Yardsman snow blower with a new carburator for $100 or best offer and a 1972 Cub Cadet tractor with snow plow available for $800 or best offer....For more information, call (413) 743-1302.

2) Reggie has an assortment of coins and currency including a vintage 1923 3 fold dollar bill, a variety of Matchbox cars, cereal boxes featuring celebrities from the realms of entertainment and athletics plus a variety of baseball and football cards in their original packaging. He will take best offer on all these items. To inquire further, give him a call at (413) 362-0829.

3) Vinnie STILL has a Kenmore glass top kitchen stove available for the firm price of $100 and a 4 foot by 8 foot long trailer priced at $200 or he'll take best offer....If interested, phone him at (413) 329-4438.

4) Tom in South Egremont has a variety of items available including a Husqvarna 445 chainsaw with a 18 inch blade for $200, 5 La-Z-Boy conference room chairs with burgundy material at $20 a piece or take the whole set for just $75, a Yamaha trombone with hard case just $100 and a 4 drawer locking file cabinet for only $35. He'll also take best offer. Phone (413) 528-0076.

5) Don STILL has a CD player available for only $20. Call (413) 854-8961.

6) Joey STILL has a electric wood stove with built-in illuminated flame priced at $50. Call him today at (413) 645-3108.