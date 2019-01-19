Trading Post Items For January 19

1) Bob checked in from Housatonic as he has a 5 by 9 foot boxed trailer with mag wheels and side doors for $2,500 or he will take best offer plus a windshield for a 2010 Honda Silverwing 600 2 cylinder scooter for the firm price of $150. To inquire further, call (413) 274-3867.

2) Don STILL has a CD player available for $20. Give him a call today for this super deal. (413) 854-8961.

3) Brian called in from Kinderhook, New York in neighboring Columbia county and he has a Simplicity 8 horse power 5 speed snow blower for the incredible price of $200. If interested, give him a call at 1-518-610-5827.

4) Mare in lovely Lee is looking for a reasonably priced Toyota Rav 4, preferably one from 2013. if you can help her out, call (413) 644-6524.

5) Pat called in from Mariaville, New York with a unique pair of items including a hood for a 1930's Model A vintage automobile available for the firm price of $300 and a collection of 8 millimeter movies from the golden days of cinema. take the whole set for only $300 or she'll take best offer. For more information, call 1-518-843-6117.