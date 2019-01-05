Trading Post Items For January 5

1) Don STILL has a CD player sale priced at $20. Call (413) 854-8961.

2) Annie checked in from Canaan, New York as she has a variety of items for sale including an electric stove for $50, a steam table and double deep fryer, both priced at $150 each. For more information, call 1-518-781-4769.

3) Vinnie STILL has a Craftsman 10 horse power snow blower with an electric starter. He'll take $200 or best offer and a while Kenmore kitchen stove with glass top burners for the firm price of $150. If interested, call (413) 329-4438.

4) Al has a 1996 Ski Doo snow mobile available for $1,300 or he'll take best offer. To inquire, call 1-518-428-2618.

5) Lynn checked in from Great Barrington as she has a red Victory 3 wheel electric scooter, sale priced for $1,000 or she will take best offer on this item. Give her a call at (413) 854-4769.

6) Tom has a trio of items for sale including a small bike trailer available for only $225, a 2006 Harley Davidson Night Train motorcycle priced at $8,600 and a Polaris Ranger 400 4 by 4 with roof and windshield for $5,800. He will also take best offer on any or all of these items. If you need more information, call (413) 528-0076.

7) Joey STILL has a electric wood stove complete with glow in the dark log sale priced at $50. You can reach him at (413) 645-3108 or (413) 429-5314.

8) Robert has a box trailer with mag wheels available for the firm price of $3,000 and he still has a Canon camera kit complete with a 55 and 300 millimeter lens plus travel bag all for $500 or best offer. To inquire further, call (413) 274-3867.