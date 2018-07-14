Trading Post Items for July 14

1) Ed is STILL looking for vintage Coleman lanterns and stoves....If you can help him out, call 413-446-7293....

2) Bruce has 3 items for sale including a Rockwell radio saw and a steel weed wacker each priced at $50....He also has 2 and a half to 3 inch wood slats available for $5 a slat....To inquire, call 413-528-8075....

3) Paul has a portable bar unit 40 inches wide, 46 inches high and 18 inches deep with wheel, 2 doors and a 9 bottle wine rack available for $400 or best offer, a wooden apothecary, 45 inches wide, 71 inches tall and 21 inches deep with 20 drawer storage and 2 center doors also priced at $400 or he will take best offer....A 3 by 5 mirror with bevilled edges is also for sale at $50....If you are interested in any of these items, call 413-429-1482....

4) Nick in Great Barrington has an awning on a pop-up camper and is looking for someone to sew it back in place....If you can assist in this task, call 413-528-5611....

5) Charlie has an assortment of items available at his "bargain store" including a instant power DC and AC invertor that you hook up to a car battery for household current priced at only $20, a 14 piece combination wrench set for $15, a Irwin 5 piece set bolt grip that removes damaged nuts and bolts also for $15 and a Garman D-Trex battery operated legend hand-held GPS with belt loop, suitable for hikers, also at $15....If you would like to inquire, give him a call at 413-329-6353....

6) Tom in South Egremont has a Cub Cadet straight shaft weed wacker with brush cutting attachment sale priced at $125, a Husqvarna 440 chainsaw with 18 inch blade available for $185, a 12 inch flat bed hydraulic dump body with control as he'll take $2,200 or best offer and a Troy Built rear time roto-tiller for $450....If interested, call 413-528-0076....

7) Al in Housatonic is looking for help to fix a Ski-Doo jet ski as the vessel needs a new motor....If you can help him out, call 1-518-428-2618....

8) John has free pallets for immediate pick-up at The Stockbridge Industrial Park and he has 2 1940's style twin beds for sale as he will take $200 or best offer for both pieces of furniture....Call him at 413-298-4045....