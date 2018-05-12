Trading Post Items For May 12th 2018

1) John in Housatonic has a portable air compressor available for only $75....Call 413-274-6067....

2) Sebastian is looking for metal clothes hangers....If you can help him out, call 413-717-0638....

3) Sherry is looking for a treadmill and a 2 to 4 seat electric golf cart....Give her a call at 413-329-3022....

4) Kathy in New Marlborough has 2 vehicles for sale....Included a 2011 Spider RTS motorcycle for $11,000 and a 2009 Saturn Sky convertible with manual transmission priced at $18,000....If you are interested, call 413-229-3057....

5) John checked in from Amsterdam, NY as he has an assortment of items for sale including a fish winder for only $150, antique railroad collectors memorabilia dating back to the late 1800's and spanning into the 1950's....The whole set sells for $500 and various antique wind-up vitrolas as he will accept best offer for each individual piece...Call him at 1-518-843-6117....

6) Charlie has plenty of interesting items available at his Mill River "bargain store"....included an 1800's oak wash stand with pin and cove dovetail drawer joints for only $50, an early 20th century 3 door oak chest just $40, a pair of end tables with inlaid leather tops and 2 drawers, $20 a piece and a pair of walnut bookcases (you must take both) for $50....To inquire, call him at 413-329-6353....

7) Jim has a John Deere lawn spreader available for best offer....If you are interested, call him at 413-528-1138....

8) Helene in Housatonic has a 91 x 42 inch kitchen table with chairs, a bookcase and hutch all available for best offer....Call her at 413-274-1317....

9) Louie checked in with a variety of items for sale including a self-propelled lawn mower with bagger, a new weed wacker and used pressure washer all available for best offer....He also has a 32,000 BTU portable gas furnace available for only $125....give him a call at 413-329-4965....

10) Gary is looking for recorrds, baseball cards, sheet music, 8 track tapes and other assorted memorabilia....If you can help him out, call 413-281-4269....