Trading Post Items For October 27

1) Charlie has an assortment of items at his Great Barrington "bargain store" including a 1st edition book from 1907 "Camping And Tramping with Roosevelt" written by John Burroughs available for only $70, a book of illustrations featuring dry docks published by The US Navy back in the 1940's on sale for $50 plus a vintage turn of the century Ringling Brothers & Barnum & Bailey circus poster and an autographed poster featuring author Michael McCurdy, both priced at $50 a piece....To inquire, please call (413) 329-6353.

2) Florence has more Christmas oriented merchandise just in time for the holidays including an assortment of Christmas trees for only $15 to $20 plus assorted village pieces and collectibles for best offer....She also has a frame from a baby grand piano also available for best offer....Give her a call at (413) 528-4887.

3) Norm is looking for a reasonably priced small compressor....If you can help him out, phone (413) 854-4478.

4) Jo also has some Christmas oriented items for sale including a 15 by 17 wooden advent calendar box with working doors and a pair of 20 inch artificial wreathes with mixed pine cones and vines....If interested, call (413) 528-0263.

5) Bill in Egremont has the bargain of the day, a round dining room table and 4 chairs unbelievably priced at only $25, a Craftsman GT-5000 26 horse power lawn power complete with mower deck all for only $550 and a 1989 Ford Thunderbird super coupe with V-6 engine....the vehicle has over 108 thousand miles and is available for the firm price of $1,500....For more information, phone (413) 429-7667.

6) Tom in South Egremont checked in with a bunch of items including a Quaker State Tombstone style porcelain oil sign reduced to $275, a woods 6 foot 3 point hitch heavy duty landscape rake available for $750, a Big Tex 5 by 10 foot trailer complete with tailgate ramp, only $550 and a Champion antique hand crank blacksmith forge for just $175....To inquire further, call (413) 528-0076.

7) Tink is looking for LGB train tracks and anything associated with Lionel trains....If you can assist in his quest, call (413) 528-9161.

8) Pierre has a great deal for you up in beautiful Becket....a set of four 185 by 6 R-14 tires, incredibly priced at $150 firm....call him up at (413) 441-2239.