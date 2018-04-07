Trading Post Items for Saturday, April 7th 2018

1) Ed is STILL looking for vintage Coleman lanterns and stoves....If you can help him out call 413-446-7293...

2) Dave has a garland stove for sale, $1,000 or best offer and he is looking for a push mower....To inquire, call 413-528-3190....

3) Al in Housatonic has a 1996 refurbished Larsen boat, 21 feet long with a V-8 engine and trailer....if you are interested in this vessel, call 1-518-428-2618....

4) Ed has a complete 93 piece harvest wheat pattern dinner set available for only $200....If you are interested, call 413-528-2968...

5) Robert has a side table with cabinet and 2 drawers 38 inches wide and 38 inches high for only $20, a cherry wood cabinet with built-in black and white TV for $30, a 27 piece set of milk glasses with lids also for $20 and a grill with double burner. rack and 2 gas containers for just $200....For more information, call 413-427-7351....

6) Nick still has 4 Cerwin Vegas 80 watt speakers for $125 and a 1927 gold and black size 5 onyx ring also for $125, a 4 X 8 X 8 grow tent with 2 800 watt lights available for $250 of best offer and a free steel tub ready for pick-up....To inquire, call 413-528-5611....

7) Denise has a 20 X 24 garage door for $2,000 or best offer, a showtime rotisserie for just $100, a 5 piece dresser drawer set priced at $300 and a stainless steel refrigerator also for $300....Phone 413-229-8548 or 413-229-7531....

8) Jim in Sandisfield is still looking for a 5 foot long futon and a used VCR....Plus he has a snap-on tork wrench and a full can of propane with heater, both priced at $50 a piece....Contact him at 413-645-3108....

9) Bill has a few items for sale including a 5,000 watt refrigerator for only $259, A 1989 Ford Thunderbird super coupe priced at $2,500 and a vintage hickory shafted Schenectady putter golf club from the turn of the 20th century available for only $300....Call him at 413-429-7667....

10) Charlie has more offerings at his "Mill River bargain store" including a signed check by US Senator David B Hill dating back to 1899 and a 1948 type-signed letter by former Minnesota Governor and GOP 9 time Presidential candidate, Harold E Stasson with envelope and a 5 cent air mail stamp each priced at $15, a book on the postal history of Berkshire county for $30 and a 11 X 13 colored map of Jefferson County, New York only $20....For more information, call 413-329-6353....

11) Debbie in West Stockbridge has a La-Z-Boy luxury lift recliner available for $1,500....call 413-232-7107....

12) Ellen is selling a Pacific Energy wood stove with a glass window and door....She'll take $2,500 or best offer....To inquire, call 413-528-0943....

13) Vicky has a Tailgater compact speaker system for an I-pod, guitar amp or microphone for only $65....If you are interested in this item, phone 413-446-9903....

14) Tom in South Egremont still has a John Deere Gator UTV, 2 wheel drive with windshield and manual dump for a firm price of $4,300, a John Deere STX 38 12.5 horse power 38 inch mower with hydrostatic drive and bagger and a Didier wood splitter, both priced for only $500 and a Pace 16 foot by 8 foot enclosed trailer with 2 front doors, a work bench and a drop down rear ramp for $2,000....For more information, call 413-528-0076....

15) Jo in Great Barrington has a JB2 on stage speaker deck for an I-pod or I-phone with remote avilable for best offer and white pedestal sink for only $25....To inquire, call 413-528-0263