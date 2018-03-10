Trading Post Items For Saturday, March 10th 2018

1) Ed is still looking for vintage Coleman lanterns and stoves....If you can help him out call 413-446-7293....

2) Helen has an assortment of painted butterfly jewelry and paper weights....She'll take best offer....For more information, call 413-274-5137....

3) Margie has a health and fitness therapy table for $80 or best offer....call 413-528-9108....

4) John has a deal on a 42 inch Vizio flat screen TV with wall mount....Both for only $100....Call 413-344-4953....

5) Ed has a complete unused 93 piece dinner set including harvest wheat stone china....He'll take $200 or best offer....To inquire, call 413-528-2968....

6) Nick still has 4 150 watt Olympus speakers with metal grates and 4 mounting poles....The whole set is available for $200 or best offer....Give him a call at 413-528-5611....

7) Charlie has some goodies at his Mill River bargain store....Included, a 3 inch political campaign button dating back to 1962 supporting Edward Brook for Massachusetts Attorney General....Also a booklet on the history of Tyringham circa 1844 and a 1879 annual report for The Bay state's agricultural college....All these items sell for $20 a piece or get all 3 for $50 and he'll throw in a free yardstick from the former Pittsfield Hardware & supply Company dating back to 1963....Worth a call....413-329-6953....

8) Louie has a 21 drawer tool box with side box and tools all for $800....plus a HP 17 inch lap top for only $350 or best offer, a 32 BTU gas raw heater for $125 or best offer or he will trade that item if you have an electrical hanging heater ....He also has a used 2700 PSI gas power washer for only $100....To inquire, phone 413-329-9465....

9) Tom is South Egremont has a Husqvarna 18 inch model chainsaw for only $125 and 14 pieces of Dale Earnhardt Senior memorabilia all for only $100....He also has a Kuboda BX 1850 diesel 4 X 4 lawn and garden tractor, 60 inch mower and 3 point hitch for $6,200 or best offer....Also 4 chrome "diner style" pedestal stools are up for grabs, the complete set only $100....For more info, call 413-528-0076....

10) Pierre in Becket is looking for an electric dryer and is still on the hunt for vintage gas pumps, eco-air meters, signs, clocks and other "fuel related" memorabilia....If you can help him out, call 413-441-2239....