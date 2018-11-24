Trading Post Items For Saturday, November 24

1) Don STILL has a Sony CD player available for only $20. Call him for this incredible deal. (413) 854-8961.

2) Norm has a Magic Chef 24 by 28 by 34 chest freezer for sale. He'll take $75 or best offer. If interested, call (413) 854-4478.

3) Vince checked in from Sheffield as he is trying to move out a 2003 Ford full-sized cargo van which runs well but needs some lower body work. It is available for the firm price of $1,200. For more information, phone (413) 329-4438.

4) Sue has a Ocean Breeze humidifier. She will take best offer of over $175 for this particular item. To inquire, call (413) 645-4911.

5) Jan has the deal of the day. A 3 foot artificial Christmas tree with white lights for the incredible price of $20 plus a box of authentic glass Christmas ornaments for only $25 and a oval oak frame mirror, just $50. Give her a call at (413) 528-3433.

6) Happy Birthday to our loyal and true listener, Grace from Sheffield. She STILL has a pair of boys size 5 ice skates and a pair of boys size 5 roller blades priced at $50 a piece or take both for $100 and assorted camera lenses available for best offer. Call her today at (413) 229-2682.

7) Mary has a LL Bean advent wooden calendar box complete with little working doors. A great conversation piece available for the low price of $30. If you are interested in adding an extra holiday decoration to your wall, call (413) 528-0263.

8) Ted has 4 assorted wooden antique and upholstered chairs available for pick-up in Sheffield at $20 a piece or take the whole set for only $80. For more information, call (413) 229-6014.