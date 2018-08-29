Traditional New Orleans Jazz in Sheffield

You can start Labor Day off on a high note. Traditional New Orleans jazz will be performed live at Sheffield's Meeting House (Old Parish Church) this Friday night (August 31) at 7:00 P.M.

The Sister City Jazz Ambassadors are a dedicated group of professional New Orleans style jazz musicians based in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. The group is led by music educator, Andy Kelly, whose life mission has been to spread peace and joy using music! Andy and the Jazz Ambassadors have traveled to perform in Turkey, Nicaragua, Italy, Ireland and around the USA.

The group will make music in the style of traditional New Orleans jazz musicians from the early and mid-20th century. Their show is fun and very entertaining, and they will have all in the audience smiling and tapping their feet to the music! "When you hear them, you think you're in New Orleans!"

