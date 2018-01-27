Amazon’s recent cancellation spree stopped short of Transparent , even as the involvement of accused sexual harasser Jeffrey Tambor complicated matters. At the very least, star Judith Light now assures that Season 5 will move forward, but is its title character no more?

When last we heard, Tambor had seemingly walked back comments that implied his exit from the series after multiple accusations of sexual harassment from transgender cast and crew. The future of the moderately-watched, but critically-adored dramedy fell somewhat into question after Tambor’s pattern of behavior emerged, though stars like Trace Lysette were quick to assert that future seasons could pivot toward a broader perspective of the transgender experience. In any case, star Judith Light suggested to Entertainment Weekly that Transparent Season 5 was indeed moving forward, and Amazon apparently confirmed as much:

As far as what I can tell you right now, it looks like we’re going back for our fifth season. That’s all I really know, and that’s all I can really tell you. The truth is, I really don’t know more than that. I hope we do, and I’m pretty sure that we will.

Light provided no indication as to whether Season 5 would be Tambor-free, and Amazon has not yet stated one way or the other. The streaming service previously pledged to review the inquiries against Tambor, while the actor’s representation claimed “no final decision for [2018] has been made, either by Jeffrey or by Amazon.”

It’s hard to imagine Transparent simply continuing on with Tambor’s Maura Pfefferman as if nothing happened, so stay tuned for the latest on Season 5.