‘Tully’ Trailer: Yes Charlize, There Is Life After Motherhood

I’ve never been a parent, but I’m vaguely aware of just how impossible a task it is, and how people nevertheless manage to pull it off every day. Tully , the new movie from the team behind Young Adult and Juno , introduces us to a mother of what seems like 20 but is probably just three children, who has reached her breaking point of exhaustion and decides to hire some much needed help.

Marlo ( Charlize Theron ), a mother of three, has reached the end of the line with a baby that won’t stop crying, spilled breast milk, and one of her children asking, horrified, “ Mom , what’s wrong with your body?” Life, kid. That’s what’s wrong. At the end of her rope, she agrees to get help from a night nanny, played by Mackenzie Davis , who takes care of her kids while also teaching her how to take care of herself. Tully looks incredibly sweet, and from what I’ve heard that’s exactly what director Jason Reitman and screenwriter Diablo Cody’s new collaboration is.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Marlo (Academy Award® winner Charlize Theron), a mother of three including a newborn, is gifted a night nanny by her brother (Mark Duplass). Hesitant to the extravagance at first, Marlo comes to form a unique bond with the thoughtful, surprising, and sometimes challenging young nanny named Tully (Mackenzie Davis).

Tully opens in theaters April 20.