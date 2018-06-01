Two Fur One at Berkshire Humane Society

For the next six weeks, donations to the Berkshire Humane Society are "Two Fur One!" And that's no typo.

Two very generous donors will each give a dollar-for-dollar match for all donations given to BHS between June 1 and July 15. The shelter’s goal is to raise $25,000, which would mean $75,000 for animals and programs.

$25,000 will be used for sheltering and animal care, including things like rehabilitation, medical treatment, socialization, and behavioral training. $25,000 will be used for Humane Education. That includes Camp Humane which offers school break and summer break activities for kids in 3rd grade through 6th grade, focusing on animal care, pet ownership, local ecology, and community service; Humane Heroes, which gives kids a chance to explore new animal welfare topics and learn about advocacy; and The Defenders, BHS’s teen volunteer program. The other $25,000 will be used for Purradise, BHS’s satellite feline adoption facility on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington.