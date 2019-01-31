Two Superstar Rock Bands Are Coming to the Berkshires

Mark Aug. 5 on your calendar as two incredible groups will be making an appearance at Tanglewood in Lenox. Here's the write up as noted on Tanglewood's website .

Superstar rock bands Train—known around the world for hits including “Hey, Soul Sister” and “Drops of Jupiter”—and the Goo Goo Dolls—known for countless songs including “Iris,” “Slide,” and “Name”—perform in the Shed on Monday, August 5, at 7 p.m. American singer-songwriter Allen Stoneopens the concert. This is Train’s fifth appearance at Tanglewood since making their debut in 2011. The Goo Goo Dolls and Allen Stone make their Tanglewood debuts.

