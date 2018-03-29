Tyra Banks Admits to Having Nose Job Early in Modeling Career

Tyra Banks is known for her candor and for empowering women. Nearly thirty years into her professional career, she's not about to stop keeping it real.

In an excerpt obtained by People from her new memoir, Perfect Is Boring , the supermodel reveals that early on in her fashion career, she had a rhinoplasty.

"I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching. I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose. I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth," Banks writes in the book.

Speaking to People in promotion of the book's release, the America's Next Top Model mogul also called natural beauty "unfair."

"I get really uncomfortable when women who are these natural beauties judge anybody who does anything to themselves. Fix it or flaunt it... I think women should be able to do both," she explained.

"There is a boundary line: either you’re super natural or you live at the plastic surgeon. It's okay to hop back and forth over that line. You want a hair weave? Fine. You want permanent eyebrows? We as women need to stop judging," Banks added.

This isn't the first time the model-turned-businesswoman has openly criticized the unfair beauty standards set on women.

In 2007, after being hounded over gaining weight in various tabloid magazines, Banks strutted out before the audience of her talk show, Tyra , and told the industry to "kiss [her] fat ass."