Upcoming Winter Weather Advisory Info

It may not be Thanksgiving until Thursday but mother nature is acting like it's already January. Another winter weather advisory will be taking effect early Tuesday morning (at 1:00 AM) and will last until Tuesday evening at 7:00 PM. The National Weather Service and Accuweather are calling for 2 to 6 inches of the white stuff but luckily the higher totals will be over the southern Greens and northern Berkshires.

The possibility of it being slippery when heading to work and school tomorrow is great so plan on giving yourself extra time when making your commute.

Ron Carson will keep you up to date with the latest list of cancellations, postponements closings and delays beginning tomorrow morning so keep it locked to WSBS and keep checking wsbs.com