Voter Registration Information from the Town of GB

From the Town of Great Barrington

The deadline for voter registration for the Nov. 6 mid-term elections is Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Those seeking to register may do so at Great Barrington Town Hall, or online.

Early voting takes place Monday-Friday, Oct. 22-26 and Oct. 29-Nov. 2 at Town Hall, 8:30-4 PM

Absentee ballot applications must be received by the Town Clerk by 12:00 noon Monday, Nov. 5; completed ballots must be received by the Town Clerk by 8:00 PM on election day.

On Election Day, the polls are open from 7:00 AM -8:00 PM at the Great Barrington Fire Station, 37 State Road, for voters in precincts A, C and D, and for Precinct B voters, at Housatonic Community Center.