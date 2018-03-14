Walkout At Monument Mountain Regional High School

Today is the one month anniversary of the mass shooting that took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Students from throughout the country organized walkouts that lasted 17 minutes, to honor the lives of the 17 people who lost their lives at the Florida shooting.

Locally, school districts throughout the Berkshires organized their own walkouts to put out a call to action. WSBS was able to observe the walkout that took place at Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington. Due to today's weather conditions, the students were not able to walk out to Spartan Field as originally planned. Instead the walkout was housed in the high school gymnasium.

It doesn't matter where the walkout occurred, the message was still clear. The students will no longer be silenced about the gun issue and mass shootings that occur which are turning into a regular basis. The students that spoke discussed how they are going to have weekly RISE meetings and are encouraging their fellow students to attend. In addition, the students' parents worrying about the risk of their children being killed in school shouldn't be an issue but sadly is the case. These are just a few of the messages that we observed at today's walkout. Luckily, we were able to film the walkout via " Facebook Live ." You can watch the walkout event and speakers here .