Watch Tom Petty Rock Super Bowl Halftime Show

Remember when Tom Petty was on hand for one of the most memorable Super Bowls in history?

The rock legend, who passed away Monday, left his footprint on the music world, but, as if often the case with a star of his magnitude, he waded into waters beyond that. His music was reflected in film and even sports.

Yes, Petty was the halftime performer at Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Ariz. back in 2008. The game itself was a fantastic battle between the New York Giants and New England Patriots and is best remembered for David Tyree's ridiculous helmet catch and the Giants victory preventing the Pats from capping off an undefeated season.

And while New England and New York put on a show for the ages, Petty was by no means a slouch. He entertained the crowd and viewers with some classics: "American Girl," "I Won't Back Down," "Free Fallin'" and "Runnin' Down A Dream," just four of his hits in a catalog of smashes that runs deeper than an NFL playbook.

It's a brilliant performance -- no gimmicks, just Petty playing his music (and you have to love the crowd singing along to "Free Fallin'," which, coincidentally, was featured in the football flick Jerry Maguire ). Take another look and enjoy the wonder that was Tom Petty.